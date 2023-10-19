Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sec 40 C, Chandigarh

A prize distribution ceremony was held on the premises of the school. Students brought laurels to the school by clinching prizes in different categories. Ganya, Giaanamrit and Attika of Class X won gold, silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the Siver Zone English Olympiad. Ananya Kapoor of Class VII and Manjot Kaur of Class V won gold medals in the Silver Zone English Olympiad. Samikhya Pradhan of Class XII won silver medal in English as well. Anshika Dogra and Sonali of Class VIII won gold and silver medals, respectively, in the Silver Zone Hindi Olympiad. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and encouraged other students to participate in such activities and wished them success in their future endeavours.