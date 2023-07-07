Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sec 40-C, Chd

A three-day Teachers’ Training Workshop for Kindergarten to Class VIII is being organised from July 5 to July 7, 2023, by the school according to the guidelines received from the Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society, Amritsar, under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Various sessions were organised on the first day of the workshop. Dr Prabhjot Kaur, member in-charge, School Management Committee, threw light on the ‘Development of inner soul’ and enlightened spiritual development. School Librarian Parminder Kaur shared her thoughts on the use of social media and gave stress on developing interest in reading books among children. School Counsellor Rimpa Mishra introduced ways to identify students with special needs and to create optimistic behaviour among children. School Principal Charanpreet Kaur encouraged the teachers to take advantage of the session and apply these strategies to upgrade their teaching skills.