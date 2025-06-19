Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sec 40, Chandigarh, organises series of teacher training workshops

The school organised a meaningful series of teacher training workshops. The workshops covered important topics such as rewards and recognition as alternatives to classroom punishment, understanding NEP and outcome-based education, and strategies for creating inclusive classrooms. Teachers also engaged in sessions on managing stress and work-life balance, which provided practical guidance on emotional resilience and personal wellness. A special session on cervical cancer awareness was conducted by Gayatri Khanna from NGO Phulkari, who sensitised the faculty on the importance of early detection, preventive care, and regular health screenings. Another impactful session focused on models and ethics for empowering students, encouraging teachers to cultivate responsibility and integrity in the classroom. Principal Shama Kukkal expressed her heartfelt appreciation to all resource persons and participating teachers.

Advertisement