DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The School Tribune / Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sec 40, Chandigarh, organises series of teacher training workshops

Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sec 40, Chandigarh, organises series of teacher training workshops

School note
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school organised a meaningful series of teacher training workshops. The workshops covered important topics such as rewards and recognition as alternatives to classroom punishment, understanding NEP and outcome-based education, and strategies for creating inclusive classrooms. Teachers also engaged in sessions on managing stress and work-life balance, which provided practical guidance on emotional resilience and personal wellness. A special session on cervical cancer awareness was conducted by Gayatri Khanna from NGO Phulkari, who sensitised the faculty on the importance of early detection, preventive care, and regular health screenings. Another impactful session focused on models and ethics for empowering students, encouraging teachers to cultivate responsibility and integrity in the classroom. Principal Shama Kukkal expressed her heartfelt appreciation to all resource persons and participating teachers.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts