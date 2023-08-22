Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Independence Day on its premises. President of the School Management Committee Dalip Singh Banga, member in charge Dr Paramjit Singh, Inderjit Singh and Hardeep Singh, member, School Management Committee, participated. The function started with the flag hoisting by the members of the School Management Committee, followed by playing of the national anthem. A group song, ‘Desh ki vasundhara pukarti. was presented by the school choir. Girl students expressed their feelings towards the nation through a speech ‘Incredible India’. The centre of attraction was the dance performed by tiny tots of Pre-Primary. This was followed by a mesmerising dance performance on patriotic songs by the Tiranga dance group of the school. A very charming gidda was presented by girls of the school.