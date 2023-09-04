Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The Punjabi and Hindi Departments of the school organised an inter-house competition for the students of Class IX and X in Punjabi and Hindi languages under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. In the Hindi competition, students gave rich information about Rakhi, Teej, Shrimad Bhagwat Gita, etc. In the Sanskriti Jhalak competition, students presented a rich presentation on Punjabi culture, folk songs, ornaments worn by Punjabis, Punjabi customs, various aspects of culture, etc. In the Hindi competition, Class IX student Manav of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House stood first, Class X student Shehzar of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House stood second and Class X student Alisha of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House stood third. In the Punjabi competition, Class IX student Husanpreet Kaur of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House stood first, Class X student Dilpreet Kaur of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House stood second and Class IX student Harleen Kaur of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House secured the third position. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by Punjabi and Hindi Departments.