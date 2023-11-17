Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sector 40 C, Chandigarh

The school organised an interactive Session on ‘Health and Sustainable Living and Principles of Success’. The event was attended by Brig Inder Mohan Singh Parmar and Tripat Parmar. Tripat Parmar highlighted the need of sustainable living by following healthy lifestyle. She provided various instances from “our daily life where we could bring sustainability”. She advised the students to replace junk food with balanced diet. She raised the specific issue of water scarcity and proposed easy practices for water conservation. Brig. Inder Mohan Singh Parmar motivated the students through brainstorming session in which he provided certain rules to be followed to achieve success.