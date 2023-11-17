Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sector 40 C, Chandigarh

The school organised an interactive Session on ‘Health and Sustainable Living and Principles of Success’. The event was attended by Brig Inder Mohan Singh Parmar and Tripat Parmar. Tripat Parmar highlighted the need of sustainable living by following healthy lifestyle. She provided various instances from “our daily life where we could bring sustainability”. She advised the students to replace junk food with balanced diet. She raised the specific issue of water scarcity and proposed easy practices for water conservation. Brig. Inder Mohan Singh Parmar motivated the students through brainstorming session in which he provided certain rules to be followed to achieve success.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh Assembly election LIVE Updates: Polling on for 230 seats of MP
Voting is under way in 64,626 polling stations set up in the...
21 metres drilled through rubble for labourers' rescue at Uttarakhand tunnel
The labourers have been trapped since Sunday morning when a ...
Anti-terror operation in J-K’s Kulgam enters second day
Gunshots are exchanged early on Friday after a night-long lu...
Joe Biden, Xi Jinping agree to maintain hotline, resume high-level military contact
US President again calls Chinese counterpart ‘dictator’, say...
Pakistan’s Wasim Akram says ‘embarrassed, I can't even…’ on Sikander Bakht's comments over Rohit Sharma's toss technique
Former Pakistan cricketer Moin Khan said that Bakht is just ...