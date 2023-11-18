Sri Guru Harkrishan Sen Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The NSS Wing and Eco Club of the school celebrated ‘Green Diwali’ under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. School students performed a nukkad natak and also held a rally with the theme, ‘Say no to crackers’ in the market of Sector 40. The Principal appreciated the efforts made by the NSS Wing and Eco club.
