Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Sec Public School, Sec 40-C, Chd

The Disaster Management Club and NSS Wing of the school held a mock drill on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The endeavour was to prepare students for any natural calamity. The students were well informed about the evacuation plan so that they can use it at the time of need. As soon as the long bell was heard, the students and their respective teachers reached the safe place as per the evacuation plan. The Principal appreciated the efforts of the Disaster Management Club and NSS Wing.
