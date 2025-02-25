Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The Science Department of the school organised an inter-house science quiz competition, ‘Quiz Buckers’, under the leadership of Principal Shama Kukkal. The financial aid for the quiz was provided by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. The competition consisted of five mind-boggling rounds to which the students responded with unmatched enthusiasm. Ravneet Kaur and Ishmeet Kaur of Sahibjada Jujhar Singh House secured the first position, while Vanshika and Gurleen Kaur of Sahibjada Ajit Singh House bagged the second position. The Principal congratulated the winners and appreciated the Science Department for conducting such challenging quiz for the students.