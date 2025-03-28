Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its Kindergarten Graduation Day under the guidance of Principal Shama Kukkal. Dressed in yellow gowns and caps, the young graduates marked this milestone with joy. The event featured a soulful school ‘shabad’, captivating dance performances, and engaging games for parents. Each child received certificate and memento, celebrating their achievements. Principal Shama Kukkal expressed gratitude to guests and reaffirmed the school’s commitment to holistic growth, wishing the graduates success in their academic journey ahead.