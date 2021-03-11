Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated 75 years of independence under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Dr Paramjit Singh, member in-charge school managing committee, STP Singh, Hardeep Singh and Charanjit Singh graced the occasion. They also planted saplings on the school premises. The I-Day celebration commenced with the flag-hoisting ceremony and some students gave a speech on 'The Glorious India'. Gloria and Parth, both students of Class XII, presented a PPT highlighting the country’s major milestones since Independence. The programme also included dance performances, patriotic songs, poetry recitation and a street play. The event came to an end with the distribution of sweets among students.
