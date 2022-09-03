Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

The school in collaboration with the Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, held a drive to spread awareness among students about various issues like proper segregation of waste, no use of plastic and home composting under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Rohit Gupta, Joint Commissioner Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh, was the guest of honor who interacted with students and enlightened young minds to preserve natural resources and save earth from further degradation. The students were shown three short movies elaborating details on how to contribute to make these programmes successful. Rohit Gupta also planted saplings in the school premises along with the Principal of the school.