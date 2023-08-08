Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

The Maths Department of the school conducted an inter-house Maths competition ‘Chits n Slides’ for Class IX and X under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Students presented PPTs on different topics like ‘Lines and angles’, ‘Arithmetic progression’, ‘Congruency of triangles’, etc. Giaanamrit Kaur and Ridhima of Class X and Disha of Class IX secured first, second and third positions, respectively. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the efforts made by the teachers and encouraged the students to participate in such activities in the future as well.