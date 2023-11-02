Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Chandigarh

The primary wing of the school celebrated Dasehra under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Students dressed up in the costumes of Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and Ravan’s soldiers. The students were provided with information about Ram Chandra’s exile, Bharat milap, Sita abduction, Ravan’s killing and the return of Ram to Ayodhya. The principal highlighted the significance of the festival.

