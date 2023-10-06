Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sec 40-C, Chandigarh

The school organised various activities under the programme ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’. Soil was collected from the school campus, which was followed by ‘Panch Pran’ pledge taken by students, teachers and other members. School students participated in poetry recitation, poster-making and essay-writing competition. A small play was performed by students on the theme, ‘Veero ko naman’. Tributes were also paid to the freedom fighters as National Anthem was recited by school music choir along with all school students in the morning assembly. A rally was taken out around the school campus and nearby market area by raising slogans ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ and ‘Veer Jawano ki Shahidi ko Parnam’. NSS volunteers held banners in their hands on which slogans ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ and ‘Bharat Bhoomi ko Naman’ were written. The event was conducted under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur.