Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sec 40-C, Chandigarh

The Science Department of the school conducted an inter-house science competition, ‘Science Tricks’ for Class V under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. It was sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. Students presented tricks on different topics like principles of density, properties of air and acid-base reactions. The whole class participated enthusiastically. Gurnihal Singh and Khushpreet Singh of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House, Khushpreet Kaur from Sahibzada Fateh Singh House and Mohammad Raza from Sahibzada Ajit Singh House bagged first position in the competition. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the efforts made by the teachers and encouraged the students to participate in such activities in the future as well.