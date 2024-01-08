Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sec 40-C, Chandigarh

The school conducted a special programme on the first working day of the year 2024 to seek blessings of Guru Granth Sahib. The ‘path’ of Sukhmani Sahib and Anand Sahib were recited. The school students mesmerised the audience with the divine verses. The prayers were offered for the well-being of the students as well as for the school. Principal Charanpreet Kaur wished the students to work hard and stay connected with spirituality to reach the heights of success.
