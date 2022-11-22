Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sec 40-C, Chd

The Maths Department of the school organised an inter-house maths quiz ‘Brain Twister’ on the school premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The most challenging rounds included geometry, logical reasoning, rapid fire and buzzer round. Sahibjada Joravar Singh House team bagged the first position, while Sahibzada Ajit Singh House and Sahibzada Fateh Singh House stood second and third, respectively. The Principal congratulated the winners and appreciated the Maths Department for conducting the activity.