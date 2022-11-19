Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sec 40, Chd

The school's Science Porium Club held an educational trip to Energy Park for the students classes VII to IX. The financial aid for the same was provided by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration, under the able guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. As many as 150 students were taken on the trip along with teachers. The aim was to develop their scientific temperament and to sensitise students towards the cause of the conservation of energy. They also viewed the internal exhibits at the energy park which depicted various sources of energy and their conversion from one form to another. The Principal appreciated the Science Department for conducting such informative activities for the students.