Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The Science Department (Junior Wing) of the school held an inter-house competition, ‘Science Tricks’, under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur on the school premises. The financial aid was provided by the Department of Science & Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. The competition was aimed at making students aware of various innovative experiments and to inculcate scientific aptitude amongst the young students. Sahibjada Ajit Singh and Sahibjada Zoravar Singh House bagged the first position, while Sahibjada Jujhar Singh House and Sahibzada Fateh Singh House bagged the second and third positions, respectively. The Principal appreciated the students and Science Department for conducting the activity.
