Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The students of the school's Interact Club paid a visit to 'Prabh Aasra' a senior citizens' centre at Kurali -Kharar Road, S A S Nagar, Mohali, to show their love and care to the inmates on the occasion of Diwali. This was done under the able guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The students gifted them candles. The endeavour aimed at sensitising the students towards old and needy people and make them feel as valuable part of society.