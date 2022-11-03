Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

A special assembly was organised at Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School to commemorate the birth anniversary of sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as "Rashtriy Ekta Divas". Activities such as speeches on Sardar Patel's contribution in uniting India were presented by Kashvi of XI Arts and Ridhima of IX on the importance of National Unity Day in the assembly dedicated to Sardar Vallabhai Patel and a documentary titled -'Sardar Patel - The Architect of Unification' was also screened in Multimedia Hall for all children. The school administered 'Rashtriya Ekta Divas' Pledge in the special morning assembly dedicated to Sardar Patel. Principal Charanpreet Kaur, addressed the students. In her speech, she insisted children to take inspiration from great personalities. Later, she flagged the "Unity Run" which was participated by the students, organized by NSS unit of SGHSSPS. Students carried placards to the Badheri village to make people aware of the importance of National Unity Day.