Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The Divinity and Music Departments of the school observed martyrdom day of chaar Sahibzadas “Safar-e-Shahadat” on its premises with reverence under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Students participated in Bana and Dastarbandi competition, colouring, calligraphy, speeches, poems and quiz competitions. The winners were awarded prizes. The students were also shown a documentary on Chaar Sahibjade and a light and sound show ‘Saka Sirhind’ was also shown to them. The school choir presented melodious shabad kirtan. Dr Prabhjot Kaur, member in-charge, School Managing Committee, gave a lecture on the supreme sacrifices of Chaar Sahibjade. The school staff did path of Japji Sahib and ‘Deg’ was distributed amongst all after ardaas. The Principal appreciated the Divinity and Music Department for inculcating such values in students.
