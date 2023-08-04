Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The English Department of the school conducted an inter-house story-telling competition for Class IV and V in the school hall under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Children narrated their favourite stories with props, actions, voice modulation and impressive expressions. Japjeet of Sahibzada Jhujhar Singh House and Jasleen of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House bagged the first position, while Kanika of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House bagged the second position. Gaurav of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House got the third position. Principal of the school Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the efforts made by teachers and encouraged the students to participate in such activities in future as well.