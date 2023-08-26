Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The school conducted the investiture ceremony and installation ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers for the session 2023 -24. The programme commenced with the national anthem and followed by the school shabad. Then there was march past by main Cabinet members and house Cabinet members of four houses. It was followed by oath-taking ceremony where the office-bearers pledged to carry out all the duties with sincerity, devotion and efficiency. The installation ceremony of the Interact Club of the school for the session 2023 -24 was conducted, where past president Mannat of Class X shared glimpses of the projects and activities undertaken by the Interact Club, followed by the announcement of the new president of the club. The collar exchange ceremony was performed by Anil Chadha, president, Rotary Club, Chandigarh, the chief guest of the event and the other dignitaries. The new President Gursharan Kaur of Class XII presented the interact plan of activities for the coming year and gave assurance to fulfil the responsibilities with a dedicated spirit and announced the newly elected office-bearers for the session 2023- 24.