Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The school inaugurated the New Office Block. The opening was done by Inderjeet Singh Nijjer, president, Chief Khalsa Diwan, Amritsar, and former Cabinet Minister, Amritsar, in the presence of Jagjit Singh Bunty, vice-president, Chief Khalsa Diwan, Surinder Singh Kathunangal, Secretary, Chief Khalsa Diwan, Santokh Singh Sethi, AP Singh Chawla, Director, Education, Dilip Singh Banga, president, School Management Committee, Chandigarh, Inderjeet Singh Sawhney, vice-president, School Management Committee, STP Singh, honorary secretary, Dr Paramjit Singh, member in charge, School Management Committee, Inderjit Singh, member, School Management Committee, and Hardeep Singh, member, School Management Committee. The program commenced with the path of Sukhmani Sahib, followed by kirtan and ardaas. Dilip Singh Banga welcomed all the dignitaries. Students mesmerised the audience with their performance on traditional dance gidda.