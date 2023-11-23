Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The Punjabi and Hindi Department of the school conducted an inter-house poetry recitation competition, ‘Gitanjali’, for students of Class IV and V. In the Hindi competition, Sirat and Khushpreet Kaur of Sahibzada Zoravar Singh House won the first place, Jas Simran Singh of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House and Tarnveer Kaur of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House won the second place and Japjit Kaur and Bhavna Sharma of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House got the third place. In the Punjabi competition, Japleen Kaur of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh House won the first place, Love of Sahibzada Jujhar Singh House won the second place and Rohani of Sahibzada Fateh Singh House won the third place. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and wished them success in their future endeavours.