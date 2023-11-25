Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The Disaster Management Club and NSS Wing of the school conducted a mock drill. The purpose was to bring the students down safely to the school ground during natural calamities. As soon as the long bell rang, all students reached the school ground according to the evacuation plan. Officiating Principal Shalini Saxena appreciated the initiative taken by the Disaster Management Club and NSS Wing.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bathinda SP suspended in case involving PM Modi's security lapse in Punjab last year
The security breach happened on January 5, 2022 when Modi wa...
Uttarakhand tunnel rescue: Protracted rescue operation looms as auger encounters technical Issues
Vertical drilling emerges as a ray of hope
Rajasthan Assembly election: 27.74% voter turnout till 11 am
People turn up at polling booths in large numbers
Delhi set to record 11th severe air day in November
Air quality in Delhi turned 'severe' again on Friday with a ...
Indian student in coma after alleged assault in Australia
The student in his 20s was rushed to the Royal Hobart Hospit...