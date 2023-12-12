Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

Students won various prizes in events conducted by Gurdwara Harcharan Kanwal Sahib, Phase X. They took part in Gurbani Kanth, lecture, poetry, quiz, dastar bandi, 'shabad kirtan and vichar' and dialogue dedicated to the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. The school was awarded two trophies for winning maximum prizes and participating in maximum competitions. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and appreciated the initiatives taken by the Divinity and Music Department