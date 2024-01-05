Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The school organised a programme dedicated to the martyrdom of Chaar Sahibzade as per the guidelines received from the Chief Khalsa Diwan Charitable Society, Amritsar. Students of Class VII to IX participated in the event. The event was graced by Amritpal Singh, Amritsar, Kuldeep Singh, Golden Avenue, Dalip Singh Banga, president, School Management Committee, and Dr Prabhjot Kaur, member in charge, School Management Committee. Amritpal Singh inspired the children to connect with their faith and instil in them the same level of sacrifice, courage and love. Kuldeep Singh also shared his views regarding the life and martyrdom of the Sahibzade. Dr Prabhjot Kaur motivated the students to draw some inspiration from the glorious martyrdom of the Chaar Sahibzade. A prize distribution ceremony was organised for the students of the Divinity and Music Department to felicitate the winners of Gurmat Competitions under various categories. Students of the school won 77 prizes — 24 at the first position, 22 at the second position, 17 at the third position and 14 consolation prizes. The most notable achievement was that the school attained maximum number of prizes. Principal Charanpreet Kaur thanked everyone and appreciated the initiatives taken by the Chief Khalsa Diwan, Amritsar, and the Divinity Department and also expressed her immense pleasure over the victory achieved by the students.

