Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

Students of the school were taken on an educational trip to Kurukshetra. The students along with their teachers visited Krishna Museum and the Panorama and Science Centre, Kalpna Chawla library, Jyotisar and Brahamsarovar. They enjoyed the trip along with learning through various scientific and technical models exhibited at Planetarium and Science Centre. Principal Shama Kukkal said such excursions are of extreme benefit for the students for learning and developing scientific temperament.