Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The Science Department of the school conducted a Demo Project Competition for the students of classes VII and VIII. It allowed the student to see the principles of science first hand. The activity was sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. Students made working model on eclipse, water harvesting system, power booster generator, functioning of heart, periscope and kaleidoscope and PPT on topics like parts of flower, digestive system, human eye, human ear, etc. In the competition, Arpita and Hargun of Class VII-B bagged the first prize, Ananya and Anshika of Class VII-A stood second and the third position was a tie between Kavya and Akshat of Class VII-B and Suhana and Mannat of Class VII-B. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and highlighted the importance of demo projects to develop the understanding of the scientific approach.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.