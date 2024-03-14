Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The Science Department of the school conducted a Demo Project Competition for the students of classes VII and VIII. It allowed the student to see the principles of science first hand. The activity was sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. Students made working model on eclipse, water harvesting system, power booster generator, functioning of heart, periscope and kaleidoscope and PPT on topics like parts of flower, digestive system, human eye, human ear, etc. In the competition, Arpita and Hargun of Class VII-B bagged the first prize, Ananya and Anshika of Class VII-A stood second and the third position was a tie between Kavya and Akshat of Class VII-B and Suhana and Mannat of Class VII-B. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the winners and highlighted the importance of demo projects to develop the understanding of the scientific approach.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...