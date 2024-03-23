Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The school held a ‘Graduation Ceremony’ for the young graduates of Kindergarten on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur to give honour and encouragement to the students of kindergarten and to mark the crossing of the first academic threshold of their life. The event was graced by STP Singh, honorary secretary, School Management Committee, and Inderjeet Singh, member, School Management Committee. The fun-filled ceremony included dance performances by students. Tiny tots were given their performance cards in the ceremony by the dignitaries. STP Singh highlighted the significant role of parents and teachers in the building of future generation. The Principal congratulated all the parents and their wards for promotion to the next standard.
