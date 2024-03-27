Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The school conducted a ‘Rocksport Adventure Campaign’ for students of classes I to VI under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The fun-filled activities included Zip line, Army Crawl, Burma Bridge, Magical Maize, Hamster Wheel, Commando Net, etc. The activities were conducted under the supervision of trained instructors as well as the class teachers, keeping all the safety measures in mind. Students were very enthusiastic about these adventurous activities. The Principal highlighted the significance of such games in the overall growth and development of the students and helps in instilling courage, self-confidence and sportsmanship in the students.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
All 6 workers missing after Baltimore bridge collapse presumed dead
The ship's crew issued a mayday call moments before the cras...
Arvind Kejriwal's wife to issue press statement at noon today; big revelations likely
Earlier on Tuesday evening, Sunita met the Delhi Chief Minis...
'They can't digest India's rise'; Indian student alleges hate campaign in London
Wonders how is Indian politics relevant to the student union...
Ramakrishna Mission chief Swami Smaranananda Maharaj dies at 95
Born in 1929 at Andami village of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur dis...
Punjab: 'Patwari' arrested for accepting Rs 34 lakh in bribes, including Pakistani juttis' worth Rs 3 lakh
The complainant alleged the 'patwari' and his agent Nikku ha...