Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The school conducted a ‘Rocksport Adventure Campaign’ for students of classes I to VI under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The fun-filled activities included Zip line, Army Crawl, Burma Bridge, Magical Maize, Hamster Wheel, Commando Net, etc. The activities were conducted under the supervision of trained instructors as well as the class teachers, keeping all the safety measures in mind. Students were very enthusiastic about these adventurous activities. The Principal highlighted the significance of such games in the overall growth and development of the students and helps in instilling courage, self-confidence and sportsmanship in the students.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.