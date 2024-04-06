Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

A farewell party was organised on the premises of the school under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The programme commenced with the school ‘shabad’ to seek the blessings of the Almighty. Dr Paramjit Singh and Dr Prabhjot Kaur, members in charge, School Management Committee, and Inderjit Singh, member, School Management Committee attended the event. The host class welcomed the students of Class XII. The students of Class XII rocked the ramp and introduced themselves in their own style. Mayank of Class XI mesmerised the audience with his unique histrionic performance. A group song and folk dance were presented by students. The students were given different titles and tokens of love by the dignitaries. Nametjot Singh and Iknoor Kaur were given the titles of ‘Mr SGHSSPS’ and ‘Ms SGHSSPS’, respectively. Nitin and Aryan were chosen as ‘Mr Debonair’ and Mannat and Shubhi were chosen for ‘Ms Elegant’. Rudraksh and Mannat were conferred with the title of ‘Mr Perfect’ and ‘Ms Perfect’, respectively. The school bid the Class XII students a heartfelt goodbye. Dr Prabhjot Kaur and Dr Paramjit Singh wished them success in their future endeavours. Inderjit Singh enthralled the audience with a Punjabi song. Head Boy Nametjot delivered a heartfelt speech. Principal Charanpreet Kaur thanked the members of the School Management Committee for their precious time and appreciated the teachers and the students for their tireless efforts. The farewell party ended with the cake-cutting ceremony and a sumptuous lunch.

