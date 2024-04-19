Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

The Divinity, Punjabi and Music departments of the school conducted a special assembly on Baisakhi under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The programme commenced with ‘Gurbani kirtan’ to celebrate the birth of the Khalsa and the spirit of courage, sacrifice, and selflessness that it embodies. Various activities, including ‘Gurmat’ lecture, quiz and ‘kavishri’, were presented on the life of Guru Gobind Singh and the Khalsa Panth. Various history and culture-related questions were asked in which students participated with great enthusiasm. Principal Charanpreet Kaur congratulated the students and distributed prizes won by the students in various religious competitions.
