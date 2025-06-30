DT
PT
Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh, celebrates International Day of Yoga

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Jun 30, 2025 IST
The school celebrated International Day of Yoga with a special session held in hybrid mode, ensuring enthusiastic participation from both students and staff. The event included the live telecast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address from Vishakhapatnam and the Yog Sangam event, fostering a sense of unity and reinforcing the significance of yoga in daily life. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the efforts of all involved and encouraged everyone to adopt yoga as a means to achieve physical well-being, mental clarity, and inner harmony.

