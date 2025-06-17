Sri Guru Harkrishan Senior Secondary Public School, Sector 40, Chandigarh, conducts fire safety drill
The school conducted a fire safety awareness drill to equip teachers with knowledge and skills for handling fire emergencies. The drill included practical demonstrations on safe evacuation procedures and the correct usage of fire extinguishers, including both cylinder-based and water-based methods. Teachers actively participated in the training. Principal Shama Kukkal appreciated the initiative and highlighted the importance of such safety practices in creating a secure school environment.
