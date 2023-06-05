Sri Guru Harkrishan Ser Sec Public School, Sector 40-C, Chandigarh

A sports camp has been organised for the students by the Physical Education Department of the school under the leadership of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. This camp will be conducted during summer vacation from May 29 to June 3. Gatka, fencing, skating, boxing, judo, yoga, basketball and volleyball are included in the camp. This will enable the children to develop confidence, independence, social skills, leadership skills, and physical fitness. Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the initiative taken by the Physical Education Department.