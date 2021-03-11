Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

A special assembly was conducted wherein students enacted a play to spread awareness regarding cleanliness in their surroundings. The children were made aware of the little steps that they can take for saving the environment. The Principal appreciated the efforts of the students and teachers in spreading information about the important issue of cleanliness.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...
Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him
On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...