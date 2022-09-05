Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The school organised the investiture ceremony of the school cabinet and installation ceremony for newly elected office-bearers of Interact Club for the year 2022-23 on its premises. Dalip Singh Banga, president, Chief Khalsa Diwan Local Committee and School Managing Committee, Dr Paramjit Singh, Gurjot Singh Sawhney, Inderjeet Singh, Vinod Kapoor, president, Rotary Club, Chandigarh, Rashi Adlakha along with other Rotarians were the guests of honour. Maneshwar Singh and Nikita Dogra were elected head boy and head girl, respectively, of the school. The president along with other members of the School Managing Committee pinned badges to newly elected cabinet members, which was followed by oath of office. A report on the Interact Club’s activities and achievements for the session 2021-2022 was presented by Kashish of Class XI (Science), the outgoing president of the Interact Club. The new president, Mannat, of Class IX, introduced her team.