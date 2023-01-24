Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

In compliance with the guidelines of Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Department, Chandigarh Administration, the NSS Wing and the Legal Literacy Club of the school is celebrating the National Girl Child Day under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. A wide array of activities to promote women and child welfare were conducted. An oath-taking ceremony to shun female foeticide and any gender-based discrimination was administered to students, teachers and non-teaching staff on January 18. The Principal also encouraged students to spread awareness over the cause among others.