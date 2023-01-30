Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The school played the live broadcast of "Pariksha Pe Charcha" by the Prime Minister from Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi, for teachers and students of Classes VI to XII under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Students learnt hands-on lessons on combating fear and preparing for exams with confidence.
