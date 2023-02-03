Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The Divinity Department, in association with Guru Gobind Singh Study Circle, Chandigarh, organised an Inter-School Turban Tying Competition on its premises under the able guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. School managing committee in-charges Gurjot Singh Sawhney and Dr Prabhjot Kaur, other members Inderjeet Singh and Hardeep Singh participated in the programme and encouraged the students. About 40 students from Chandigarh and Mohali participated in the event under three categories. The winners were given trophies and the Principal proposed the vote of thanks.