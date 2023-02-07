Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The social science department of the school held a role-play competition for Classes I to V on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Students dressed up as freedom fighters and enthralled the audience. Rohina of Sahibjada Jujhar Singh House, Manseerat Kaur of Sahibjada Fateh Singh House and Harvind Preet Singh of Sahibjada Ajit Singh House bagged the first position. Kirti of Sahibjada Ajit Singh House and Kunjal of Sahibjada Zoravar House stood second. Navya of Sahibjada Fateh Singh House and Ishika of Sahibjada Zoravar Singh House shared the third position. Japneet Kaur and Harpuneet Kaur of Sahibjada Zoravar and Jujhar Singh House, respectively, were given the consolation prize.