Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The science department (primary wing) of the school held a collage-making competition on the topic "Energy conservation" for Classes V-VI. The event was sponsored by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. The endeavour aimed at sensitising children about the need to conserve energy and to enable them to find solutions to energy-related problems. Ananya and Ekamjot got the first position, Jaskaran Sian got the second position while Bhanu Bawa and Hasi got the third position in the competition. Harvindpreet Singh, Jobanveer Singh and Anshika Pradhan were given the consolation prize.
