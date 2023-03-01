Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The Science-Porium Club of the school distributed prizes to students for various science competitions held in school under the able guidance of the Principal Charanpreet Kaur. Students from classes V to X had participated in the contests. The financial aid for the activities was provided by the Department of Science and Technology and Renewable Energy, Chandigarh Administration. Students from classes VI to VIII and IX & X participated in science quiz as well as slogan-writing competition on energy and water conservation, demo projects, science exhibition etc. While science tricks, diet monitoring and collage-making activities were held for pupils of Class V. The endeavour was aimed at inculcating scientific temperament amongst young students. The Principal appreciated the efforts made by the club of the school and encouraged students for participation and excelling in all fields.
