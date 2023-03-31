Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The school held a graduation ceremony for tiny tots of kindergarten on its premises under the guidance of Principal Charanpreet Kaur to honour and encourage them and mark the crossing of their first academic threshold of their life. The event included dance performances by students and fun games for parents too. The tiny tots were given their performance cards during the ceremony by the school Principal. She congratulated all parents and their wards for being promoted to the next class.
