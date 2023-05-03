Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The NSS Wing, Eco Club and Social Science Department of the school observed Labour Day on its premises under the guidance of the Principal Charanpreet Kaur. The endeavour was aimed at felicitating school helpers who contribute in smooth functioning of the system. The students came up with an array of activities to entertain them. These included group song, dances, poems, a skit and a Power Point presentation to make the students aware of the crucial role played by them in running the school. The students also presented ‘thank you’ cards and a plant each to them. The Principal also encouraged the students to respect the manual labour done by the helpers.
