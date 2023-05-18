Sri Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec Public School, Chandigarh

The NSS wing and the Eco Club celebrated Mother's Day under the guidance of Charanpreet Kaur to honour motherhood, maternal bonds and the influence of mothers in society. Students presented songs and poems to express their gratitude towards their mothers. Principal Charanpreet Kaur appreciated the efforts of teachers and students. She encouraged students to make their mothers feel special and shower all love on them.
